Cobb County 4-H had 40 7th-12th grade 4-H’ers that competed at Georgia 4-H’s premier public speaking contest, District Project Achievement, from March 3-5 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Project Achievement is one of the four core programs in Georgia 4-H that highlights students’ hard work, talents and success. This competition includes two portions - a portfolio which mirrors a resume that highlights a 4-Her’s work in a project area within a calendar year and a presentation on a topic of their choice within their selected project area. Project Achievement topics are selected by 4-H’ers based on their interests.
Cobb County 4-H projects ranged from performing arts instrumental pieces to public speaking topics such as children’s picture book art, computer coding, fostering kittens and horse photography. Cobb County 4-H accolades acquired over the weekend include outstanding participation and the largest high school delegation with 25 participants. Cobb 4-H will also have six high school winners advance to the state competition in July.
The high school 4-H’ers representing Cobb County at the state contest include Kshitij Badve of Campbell High School in the Communications project, home school student Isaiah Farrow in the Food Fare project, Aarsheya Gunjal of Kennesaw Mountain High School in the Environmental Science project, Venya Gunjal of Wheeler High School in the Health category, Riddhi Maheshwari of Wheeler in the International project and Sandhya Rajesh of Campbell in the Arts and Crafts project.
Cobb 4-H also had three district officers serve in leadership roles on the 2022-2023 Northwest District Senior Board. Board members include Anaiah Papin of Kipp School, Sandhya Rajesh of Campbell and CG Chukwuezi of Pebblebrook High School.
The following additional 4-H’ers competed at the District Competition with many placing in the top three of their respective categories: Shubham Badve, Haya Fatmi, Ameya Jois and Mythili Shah, all of Wheeler; Kyle Bakhsh and Emilia McElroy, both of Kell High School; Emma Bayer of the Cobb Online Learning Academy; home school students Shaylyn Bratcher, Caleb Stone and Ana Williams; Savannah Bryant of Old Dominion Christian; CG Chukwuezi and Chimmy Chukwuezi, both of Pebblebrook; Jazlynn Currie of Lovinggood Middle School; Ebrahim Darbo, Prayushi Padhi and Jamaiis Palmer-Addy, all of Campbell High School; Saad Fatmi of Sprayberry High School; Jada Faulks of Kennesaw Mountain High Schoo; Alex Husband Jr. of Smitha Middle School; Jayla Jackson of Chapel Hill Middle School; Pria Johnson of Covenant Christian; Medha Kajale of Daniell Middle School; Naitik Maheshwari of Mabry Middle School; Charlie Monroe II of Mount Paran; Shadne Osei, Shane Osei and Jahkaii Palmer-Addy, all of Campbell Middle School; Tiley Rooks of Griffin Middle School; Rayne Sutton of Cooper Middle School; and Nkenna Uzoho of Harrison High School.
For more information, contact the County Extension Director/4-H Agent Brittani Lee at 770-528-4070 or stop by the UGA Extension office, 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
