Cobb County 4-H had 34 4-H’ers from 7th to 12th grade that competed at Georgia 4-H’s premier public speaking contest (District Project Achievement) from March 11-13 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Project Achievement is one of the four core programs in Georgia 4-H that highlights students’ hard work, talents and success. This competition includes two portions; a portfolio which mirrors a resume that highlights a 4-Her’s work in a project area within a calendar year and a presentation on a topic of their choice within their selected project area.
Project Achievement topics are selected by 4-H’ers based on their interests. Cobb County 4-H projects ranged from performing arts instrumental pieces to public speaking topics such as art, computer coding, fostering kittens and horse photography. Cobb County 4-H accolades acquired over the weekend include outstanding participation with the third largest delegation. Cobb 4-H will also have a record breaking nine high school winners advance to the state competition in July.
The high school 4-H’ers representing Cobb County at the state contest include Kshitij Badve of Campbell High School in the Communications project; Emma Bayer of the Cobb Online Learning Academy in the Horse project; Isaiah Farrow, a Home School student, in the Food Fare project; Haya Fatmi of Wheeler High School in the Public Speaking project; Venya Gunjal of Wheeler in the Food for Health and Sport category; Swami Kajale of North Cobb High School in the Festive Foods for Health project; Riddhi Maheshwari of Wheeler in the International project; Sandhya Rajesh of Campbell in the Human Development project; and Quadriyah Williams of Marietta High School in the Food Safety and Preservation category.
Cobb 4-H also had three district officers serve in leadership roles on the 2021-2022 Northwest District Senior Board. Board members include Shubham Badve of Simpson Middle School, Aarsheya Gunjal of Daniell Middle School and Venya Gunjal of Wheeler. The following additional 4-H’ers competed at the District Competition: Shubham Badve of Simpson Middle; Kyle Bakhsh and Emilia McElroy, both of Kell High School; Home School students Shaylyn Bratcher and Alex Husband; Savannah Bryant of Old Dominion Christian; CG Chukwuezi of Pebblebrook High School; Chimmy Chukwuezi of Lindley Middle School; Harmoni Dunn of Palmer Middle School; Saad Fatmi of Sprayberry High School; Jada Faulks of Kennesaw Mountain High School; Aarsheya Gunjal and Medha Kajale, both of Daniell Middle; Ameya Jois, Prayushi Padhi and Akshita Parasuram, all of Hightower Trail Middle School; Timia Mitchell of Osborne High School; Charlie Monroe II of Mount Paran; Senria Nath and Vijay Shastri, both of Wheeler; Jamaiis Palmer-Addy of Campbell High School; Anaiah Papin of Barber Middle School; Stefan Saboura of Lassiter High School; and and Nkenna Uzoho of McClure Middle School.
For more information, contact the County Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at 770-528-4070 or visit the UGA Extension office, 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
