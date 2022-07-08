From June 6-11, Cobb County 4-H Horse and Pony Club had five club members compete at the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show in Perry.
In the Senior Hunt Seat Division Emma Bayer, riding Faramir, was named the Senior Hunt Seat Reserve Champion. She also placed fourth overall with My Banjo Serenade. As a result, Bayer will advance to the 4-H Southern Regional Horse Show Championship in August and won a $300 college scholarship.
In the Junior Hunt Seat Division, Josy Johnson placed fifth overall riding Dega Nights. Avery Henard, riding Hershey’s Kiss, placed eighth overall in the Junior Hunt Seat Division. Both Johnson and Henard have also advanced to the 4-H Southern Regional Horse Show Championship.
Karma Kilfoyle placed fifth in Junior Hunter Showmanship in Hand and ninth in Hunter Hack in the Junior Division with Chocolate Chip Muffin.
In the Cloverleaf Hunt Seat Division, Sarah Beth Hembree, riding Kiss me Kate, placed eighth overall in the state.
The Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championship which will occur Aug. 3-7 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.
For more information on the Cobb 4-H Horse and Pony Club, contact 4-H Agent and County Extension coordinator Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu or by calling the UGA Extension Cobb County Office at 770-528-4070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.