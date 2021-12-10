Cobb 4-H Consumer Judging Team takes Top Honors in area contest

Front row are Haya Fatmi, Phebe Burroughs-Thebault, Summer Burroughs-Thebault, Mythili Shah, Prayushi Padhi, and Aarsheya Gunjal. Back row are Sandhya Rajesh, Stefan Saboura, Kshitij Badve, and Shubham Badve.
The Northwest District 4-H area Consumer Judging Competition was held in Dallas on Nov. 2 where 11 Cobb County 4-H’ers competed for top honors.
Over the course of seven weeks, 4-H’ers learned about various consumer products and how to rank the items based on price, quality and need of the individual purchasing the product. 4-H’ers also developed critical thinking skills, reasoning skills and communication skills through this judging team opportunity.
The consumer products and services judged this year were athletic shoes, bicycles, cell phone plans and frozen meals. 4-H’ers also learned about the cotton industry and gave cotton commercials to promote one of Georgia’s largest agricultural commodities.
The Junior team, composed of 4th-8th graders placed first at the contest led by top four team members Prayushi Padhi of Hightower Trail Middle School, Mythili Shah of Dodgen Middle, Summer Burroughs-Thebault and Phebe Burroughs-Thebault, both home school 4-H’ers. The Senior team, composed of 9th-12th graders placed second and advanced to the state competition at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. Team members are Kshitij Badve and Sandhya Rajesh, both of Campbell High School; Haya Fatmi of Wheeler; and Stefan Saboura of Lassiter.
Cobb 4-H team members also earned individual accolades including Summer Burroughs-Thebault, high overall Cloverleaf individual; Phebe Burroughs-Thebault, second high overall Cloverleaf individual; Prayushi Padhi, high overall Junior presentation; Aarsheya Gunjal, second high overall Junior presentation; and Sandhya Rajesh, high overall Senior in the entire contest. Additional team members include, Shubham Badve, Northwest District Junior Board Officer of Simpson Middle School.
Consumer Judging practices begin in September and end with the area contest in October or November each year.
For more information, contact the UGA Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at the Cobb County Cooperative Extension office at 770-528-4070 or visit 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
