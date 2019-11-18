The Cobb County 4-H Senior Food Challenge team took second place honors in the Georgia 4-H Food Challenge Competition on Nov. 9 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Food Challenge is a competition similar to the Food Network show "Chopped," where students are given a basket of mystery ingredients and they must create a dish, calculate the cost per serving and write a presentation on the nutritional value of the dish within 40 minutes. The Cobb 4-H Food Challenge Team will represent Georgia 4-H at the National 4-H Seafood Cook Off in August 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Team members include Israel Farrow, 12th grade home school student; Laura Harriss, 11th grader at Hillgrove High School; and Quadriyah Williams, 10th grader at Marietta High School.
For more information, contact County Extension 4-H Agent Brittani Lee at 770-528-4070 or at bkelley@uga.edu.
