Six Cobb County 4-H students competed at State 4-H Congress in Atlanta from July 23-26.
State 4-H Congress is the statewide public speaking and interview competition for 4-H’ers across Georgia.
The Cobb County competitors included Dabirichi Chukwuezi, a 12th grade student from Pebblebrook High School in the General Recreation project; Kennedy Deveaux, a 12th grade student of Campbell High School in the Computer Information Technology project; Israel Farrow, a 12th grade Home School student in the Food Safety and Preservation project; Kayla Faulks, a 12th grade student of Kennesaw Mountain High School in the Food for Health and Sport project; Laura Harriss, a 11th grade student of Hillgrove High School in the Dairy Foods project; and Quadriyah Williams, a 10th grade student at Marietta High School in the Physical, Biological and Earth Science project.
Deveaux and Williams placed second; Faulks, Farrow and Harriss placed third; and Chukwuezi was an honorable mention competitor.
The 4-H’ers began the competition in January where each submitted a portfolio or resume that included leadership, community service and project work in each of their respective project areas. In March, students competed at Northwest District 4-H Project Achievement for the presentation portion of the competition. Each of these 4-H’ers earned top honors at the district level, advancing them to the state competition.
The students were accompanied to State Congress by 4-H Agent Brittani Lee and supported by Cobb County Public Service agency head William Tanks and Cobb County Extension coordinator Hope Warren.
For more information, contact the UGA Extension Cobb County Office at 770-528-4070 or visit the office at 678 South Cobb Drive, Suite 200 in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.