The Northwest District 4-H area Consumer Judging Competition was held in Cartersville on Nov. 12 where 18 Cobb County 4-H’ers competed for top honors.
Over the past seven weeks, 4-H’ers have learned about various consumer products and how to rank the items based on price, quality and need of the individual purchasing the product. 4-H’ers also developed critical thinking skills, reasoning skills and communication skills through this judging team opportunity.
The consumer products and services judged this year were breakfast cereals, tents, jeans and event venues. 4-H’ers also learned about the cotton industry and gave cotton commercials to promote one of Georgia’s largest agricultural commodities.
The Junior team, composed of 4th to 8th graders placed first at the contest led by the top four team members - Shubham Badve of Simpson Middle; Justice Benjamin, a home school student; and Sandhya Rajesh and Prayushi Padhi, both of Hightower Trail Middle.
Cobb 4-H team members also earned individual accolades including Jocelyn Recinos, high overall Cloverleaf in judging and reasons; Prayushi Padhi, 2nd high Cloverleaf in judging and reasons; Pravarsh Kalapala 3rd high Cloverleaf in judging and reasons; Shubham Badve, 3rd high overall Cloverleaf; and Sandhya Rajesh, high overall Junior in the entire contest.
Additional team members include - Kshitij Badve of Campbell High; Madhav and Raghav Bagdi of Mabry Middle; Josiah Benjamin, a home school student; Isaiah and Israel Farrow of Georgia Connections Academy; Aarsheya and Venya Gunjal, Pravarsh Kalapala and Sreekar Mulpuri, all of Daniell Middle; Kayla Luberis of Baker Elementary; Jocelyn Recinos of Lovinggood Middle; Stefan Saboura of Lassiter High; and Mythili Shah of Dodgen Middle School.
Consumer Judging practices begin in September and end with the area contest in October or November each year.
For more information, contact the UGA Extension 4-H agent Brittani Lee at the Cobb County Cooperative Extension office at 770-528-4070.
