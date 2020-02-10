The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 22 announced that it graduated 15 students from the Auxiliary’s first boating class of 2020.
Students learned basic boating terms, types of boats, rules of the road and navigation. If residents were born after Jan. 1, 1998, they are required by law to take a boating safety class in order to operate a motor vessel in the State of Georgia.
The Auxiliary is offering classes every month thru September.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of The U.S. Coast Guard created by an act of Congress in 1939. Now under The Department of Homeland Security, The Auxiliary supports The Coast Guard in nearly all of the service’s missions.
For more information, visit http://a0700202.wow.uscgaux.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.