The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 22, Lake Allatoona is asking the public to be safe and keep social distancing a main priority while boating.
The public should only boat with those in their immediate household, maintain their distance at boat ramps and docks, avoid using boat ramp docks while other people are on them and do not beach a boat next to someone else.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of U.S. Coast Guard created by an act of Congress in 1939. Now under The Department of
Homeland Security, The Auxiliary support The Coast Guard in nearly all of the service’s missions.
For more information, visit uscgaux.org.
