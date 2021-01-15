Registration is open for the spring session of classes, Feb. 22 to March 29, at The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Choices include pottery, glass fusing, drawing, painting and outdoor theatre.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3qnVZ97.
