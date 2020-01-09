A Civil War in Georgia lecture will be Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Pickett’s Mill Battlefield State Historic Site, 4432 Mount Tabor Church Road in Dallas.
Local historian Michael K. Shaffer will discuss the various wartime actions and key participants, beginning with the January 1861 secession vote and culminating with the May 1865 capture of Confederate President Jefferson Davis near Irwinville. Regular park admission applies.
For more information, visit https://gastateparks.org/PickettsMillBattlefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.