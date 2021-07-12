The Cobb County Composite Squadron, local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Georgia Army National Guard, 1901 McCollum Parkway in Kennesaw.

The open house is part of the 80th anniversary observance designed to create a greater awareness of CAP’s presence and contribution in the community.

Members of the squadron will be present to greet visitors and explain CAP’s missions for America. CAP was founded on Dec. 1, 1941.

For more information, visit www.ga090.cap.gov or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.

