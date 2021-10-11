City Springs Theatre Company announced Marietta native Shuler Hensley as its new artistic director.
The Tony award winner has been an integral part of the company from its inception in 2017 but will now take on a more prominent role, working closely with recently named executive director Natalie DeLancey.
Hensley is a distinguished, multi-award-winning Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and television actor. He most recently starred on Broadway as Tom Kettle in Jez Butterworth’s “The Ferryman,” directed by Sam Mendes and Two Plays in Rep at the Cort Theatre: “Waiting for Godot” and “No Man’s Land,” opposite Sir
Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart.
He has also starred as Charlie in Royal Theatre Bath’s critically acclaimed production of “The Whale,” the Monster in the original Broadway and West End productions of Mel Brook’s “Young Frankenstein,” Javert in Broadway’s “Les Misérables,” and Jud Fry in “Oklahoma!,” which earned him the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Olivier awards. He starred as Oscar in The New Group's production of “Sweet Charity,” opposite Sutton Foster, The Grinch in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in Chicago and Madison Square Garden, and Tony in New York City Center’s Encore! production of “The Most Happy Fella.” He appeared in “Carousel” at Avery Fisher Hall with the New York Philharmonic, which was nationally broadcast on PBS.
He appeared in “All About Us,” at the Wesport Playhouse and “The Phantom of the Opera” in Hamburg, Germany.
Shuler is also the namesake of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - The Shuler Awards, where he first met and began working with DeLancey. Under the direction of Hensley and DeLancey, the Awards Show earned its first Southeast Emmy Award for Live Special Event Coverage in 2017 on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
City Springs Theatre Company recently opened its fourth season at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center with a critically acclaimed production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, “The Sound of Music.” This December, City Springs Theatre Company is producing “Mistletoe Magic,” a holiday musical revue, presented in partnership with the Performing Arts Center.
