The City of Smyrna's annual birthday celebration will be Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
Participants can celebrate the city's birthday with live music by Banks & Shane, festival foods, birthday festivities, a giant birthday cake donated by McEntyre's Bakery, a kids enteratinment area and fireworks at 9 p.m., weather permitting.
Tables can be rented from Smyrna's Parks and Recreation or participants can bring a blanket and/or a chair along with a picnic basket.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov.
