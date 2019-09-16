The City of Smyrna's Fall Jonquil Festival will be Oct. 26-27 on the Village Green in downtown Smyrna.
Festival hours are Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The festival has a history of over 22 years and will feature over 125 hand-made arts & crafts booths, local non-profit booths, puppet shows, live music, festival foods, interactive exhibits & acts and all types of children's activities. There will also be local entertainment on the stage in front of the library.
The Friends of the Smyrna Library will have their book sale during the festival and Keep Smyrna Beautiful will be distributing Jonquil bulbs and promoting a cleaner Smyrna.
Peter Hart will bring his Atlanta Puppet Show to the festival. The show features unique marionettes and puppet characters that sing, dance, juggle, play fiddle, break apart and come back together, squirt water and are even launched by catapult across the stage.
There will also be Robocars, brightly colored, life-size, transforming robot vehicles that are operator driven and can walk and drive.
K-9s in Flight returns to the festival with performances showcasing the top amazing K-9 sports, including K-9 dock diving, high jump and Frisbee.
J. Scott Thompson, one of the founding members of Peachtree Station, will entertain on the Veteran’s Memorial grand lawn adjacent to the food court.
For more information, call Tod Miller or Bill Watson at 770-423-1330 or www.smyrnacity.com.
