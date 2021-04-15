The City of Powder Springs will have its inaugural “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” festival from May 14-16.
The free festival will feature fresh seafood along with live music and arts & crafts for sale from talented artisans.
Presented by the City of Powder Springs and Robin Roberts Promotions, the festival will be centered around Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive in downtown Powder Springs. The festival will be May 14 from 3 to 9 p.m., May 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and May 16 from noon to 5 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Mayor Al Thurman, for whom the park was named, the Powder Springs City Council and other officials will be held on May 14 at 5 p.m. It will be followed with a butterfly release to officially open the festival.
The headlining performer on May 14 is Otis Redding III, son of legendary soul singer Otis Redding. The younger Redding has toured and performed across the U.S. and Europe during the course of his musical career. The accomplished and recognized artist in his own right has also been writing and arranging music since the early 1980s.
Formerly of Earth, Wind & Fire, the May 15 featured performer will be Grammy Award winner and professional drummer Sonny Emory, an Atlanta native whose career has also had him performing with a virtual “who's who” in pop and jazz music - Paula Abdul, Eric Clapton, Stanley Clarke, Bruce Hornsby, Al Jarreau, Jennifer Lopez, Bette Midler, Steely Dan and Boz Scaggs.
A silent auction will run throughout the weekend and benefit the Powder Spring Youth Group. Proceeds will fund its annual summer camp aimed at providing educational and recreational experiences for youth at an affordable price.
Playing May 14-15 prior to the headlining acts will be The Gold Standard Band, a cover band playing hits from the likes of The Tams, The Swingin' Medallions, Wilson Pickett, James Brown, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Al Green, Sam & Dave, Otis Redding, Van Morrison, Sam Cooke, The Drifters, Mayer Hawthorne and Ed Sheeran.
Additional acts, including the May 16 selection gospel music performers, are listed on the event website, bringingtheseatothesprings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.