The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation have decided to cancel both the A Day with Santa event and the Reverse Parade.
A Day with Santa was scheduled to take place on Saturday and the Reverse Parade was scheduled for Dec. 12.
On Saturday at 5 p.m. the City of Kennesaw will instead host a virtual tree lighting on the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw. The community is encouraged to tune in for Holiday carols from Bach to Rock, a message from Mayor Derek Easterling and the lighting of the 30 foot tall Christmas tree on Main Street in downtown Kennesaw.
Contactless photos with Santa will be available on a first come, first serve basis at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Ben Robertson Community Center is located at Adams Park at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The City of Kennesaw will host a virtual Menorah Lighting on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The Menorah Lighting will also be broadcast to the City’s Facebook page.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.