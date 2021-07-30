073121_MDJ_Dateline_KennesawAcademy

Pictured is the graduating class from the inaugural Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.

 Special

The City of Kennesaw announced that applications are now open for the second “Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.”

The course is designed to expose participants to the diverse range of work the city performs and provide them an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the city.

The Academy, which begins Sept. 14, is open to Kennesaw residents and business owners. Each week, the Academy will have a specific area of focus on the different operations of the city, including culture and tourism, public works and facilities, public safety and justice, community development, budget and operations and political and legal process.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from city staff and participate in hands-on activities. The Academy will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, with graduation scheduled for Nov. 8.

The application is available for download at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kennesaw-101-application/.

