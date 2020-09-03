The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools and local sports teams to design and create a scarecrow to display on Main Street for the inaugural Scarecrows on Main event.
Participation in this event is free.
The application and information packets can be found on the City’s website at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/scarecrows-on-main-2020/. The deadline for applications is Sept. 21. Applications may be returned to Rebecca Graham, Communication & Engagement Manager, at rgraham@kennesaw-ga.gov or by mail to 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
The City of Kennesaw will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows. The top three scarecrows will be awarded a People’s Choice award.
The scarecrow with the most votes will receive a $100 prize, second place will receive a $50 prize and third place will receive a $25 prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.