The City of Kennesaw will host its annual Independence Day celebration of freedom, music and fireworks on July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Kennesaw.
Admission is free.
Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, festive street entertainment, food vendors and kid’s activities. The evening will conclude with a fireworks finale, visible from Depot Park and along Main Street, at 9:30 p.m.
Local singer/songwriter Woody Earwood will kick-off the evening on the Main Street Stage, performing from 6 to 7:15 p.m. On the Main Street Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Paul Hand Band will perform rock and pop music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The School of Rock East Cobb House band will perform on the Depot Park Stage from 6 to 7:15 p.m. BAND X, a party rock band, will top off the evening’s performances on the Depot Park Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
In addition to street vendors and sponsor booths, attractions will include pay-to-play inflatable amusements.
A wide selection of entrées, cold beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase. Attendees may bring picnic baskets or coolers. Grills will not be allowed.
A six-foot rectangular table that seats six, located in front of the Depot Park Stage, can be reserved for $75. With the exception of reserved tables near the Depot Stage, all seating will be general admission, so participants should bring a blanket or comfortable low-back chair.
Table reservations are available at https://bit.ly/3gyc3ln.
Families are invited to participate in Kennesaw Parks & Rec's Kid’s Parade from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will meet at Commemorative Park and will walk down Main Street, ending behind City Hall.
Parade participants are welcome to dress up and decorate their strollers, wagons or bicycles with a red, white and blue theme. No motorized vehicles. Parents must accompany their children for the entirety of the parade.
Registration for the Kid’s Parade is available at https://bit.ly/3cLE8Vc.
The event may be cancelled or postponed due to inclement weather conditions.
For more information, visit www.kennesawjuly3.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
