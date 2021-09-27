The City of Kennesaw is partnering with the Life Rolls On Foundation, Atlanta Chapter, to host an Inclusive Wheelchair Motocross Clinic on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Ol 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
“They Will Skate Again” is for athletes of all abilities and ages.
Founded in 2001, by world champion quadriplegic surfer Jesse Billauer, LRO Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving quality of life for young people affected by spinal cord injury and beyond.
Adaptive skaters are encouraged to bring a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and of course, their fastest wheels. Breakfast snacks and lunch will be served for registered athletes and volunteers. Water will also be available. While this is a free event, athletes and volunteers are required to register at www.LifeRollsOn.org/Atlanta.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
