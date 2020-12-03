Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a night out with Art in the Park: HoliDATE Night on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Cartersville Artist In You offers step-by-step guided painting classes for all ages and occasions. Artist Mary Ann Henry will lead a fun and safe social distanced class where participants can paint a wine or pint glass that they can keep or give as a gift for the holidays.
Supplies are included. No artistic talent is needed.
Participants are invited to bring food and beverages of their choice. Alcohol is permitted. There will be a Kennesaw Police Department officer on site.
The cost of registration for this event is $40. Kennesaw Parks & Recreation encourages those interested to pre-register and pay online at least 48 hours in advance. Registration is available online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEzMzQwNzQ.
Participants are asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of class. Out of respect for other participants, those who are tardy will not be allowed to participate.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
