The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgements from Mayor Derek Easterling, special guest speakers, presentation of colors by North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.
Guests will be seated in various rooms in the community center to ensure social distancing. The program will be live-streamed for those who will be in different rooms and at home. Food will be served in to-go boxes for safety. Masks are required inside the Ben Robertson Community Center. Attendees will be allowed to take them off while eating.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation asks that each person planning to attend register. There are no fees involved. Attendees are asked to keep their receipt, either print receipt or email confirmation for check-in and will be directed to their designated spot.
To register for in-person lunch, register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjY1NTc.
To register for curbside lunch, register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyNjk4MzQ.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
