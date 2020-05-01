The City of Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department and the Kennesaw City Council announced that Kennesaw residents have two chances to weigh in on the Kennesaw Park Facilities Master Plan.
The purpose of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan is to assist the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department in guiding its plans for future improvements to parks, recreation, greenspace and trails within the city over the next 10 years.
The city will conduct two public input surveys - one by direct mail and one public at-large via web. The public at-large online survey went live May 1 at 8 a.m. and closes on May 29 at 5 p.m.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/kennesaw_parks_rec_public_input.
