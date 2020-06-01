The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation have announced the next steps for reopening parks and facilities to public access.
Beginning June 1, the skatepark, dog park, pavilions and restrooms at Swift-Cantrell Park and the pavilions at Adams Park will reopen to the public. Playgrounds and the exercise equipment station remain closed at this time.
The athletic fields at Adams Park will open for team practices on June 1 with a minimum of 30-minutes scheduled between practices to encourage social distancing and discourage gatherings of people over 25, in compliance with Gov. Brian Kemps’ Executive Order. Dugouts will remain closed at this time.
Classes and programs at the Ben Robertson Community Center will resume beginning June 15. All guests will be screened, evaluated upon entrance and will have
their temperature taken. The Ben Robertson Community Center is open to the public for access to classes and programs only.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.