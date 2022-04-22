The City of Kennesaw has introduced a new program to recognize leaders in the Kennesaw community.
The “Follow the Leader” program will recognize local community leaders who have made a difference in their service to the community. The City of Kennesaw will be accepting nominations through May 27.
This is a project of the inaugural class of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy, which is comprised of 12 young professionals, representing eight different departments across the City. Leadership development and professional development are the two most important succession-planning tools the City of Kennesaw uses to invest in employees to help them learn, train and grow. By enhancing leadership skills and competencies, the goal of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy is to create a deep pool of potential candidates with wide-ranging leadership skills who are able to step into future leadership roles within the City.
In return, the Kennesaw Leadership Academy participants will partner with a selection of the award recipients to volunteer their time to support projects, organizations or causes which the award recipients are involved with.
Award recipients will be recognized with a plaque and proclamation at the Mayor & Council meeting on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. and at the City’s annual Salute to America event on July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.