Beginning June 2, the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw, will reopen to in-person, public access, with limited hours and operations.
All guests will be screened, evaluated upon entrance and have their temperature taken.
The Southern Museum will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this time, the Jolley Education Center and all interactive modules will remain closed. Paid admission will provide access to all exhibitions, movies and the General locomotive.
All public events, classes and programs remain canceled until further notice.
Participants can join the Southern Museum on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SouthernMuseum for highlights from the collection and Virtual Story Time every Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.