The City of Austell will have the 1st annual Women's Health event on March 27 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will feature the grand opening of the Legion Field Walking Trail. The event will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Ollie Clemons.
Participants can receive women's health and wellness information and assistance while enjoying the latest installation of the City of Austell's Parks Department.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
For more information, visit www.austellga.gov.
