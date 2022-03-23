The City of Austell will have its 1st Annual Spring Fling on March 25 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Legion Park at Sweetwater Creek, 5580 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell.

This free family-friendly event will feature inflatables, food trucks and a screening of a movie in the park. Participants can bring chairs and blankets for the movie viewing.

For more information, contact Community Affairs at 770-944-4309.

