Bridge of Hope Church International will have a Holiday Gas Giveaway on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The giveaway will provide up to $10 worth of gas for the first 100 cars at the Valero gas station, 405 Cobb Parkway South in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.bridgeofhopechurchinternational.org.
