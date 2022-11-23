Now
Photos with SantaNow through Dec. 24 will be Photos with Santa at his workshop in Center Court at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
Photo packages are available with a range of pricing options. Reservations are recommended, but not mandatory and can be made at https://holidaydreamphotos.com/reserve-your-visit-1. For specific hours, visit https://towncenteratcobb.com/event/Photos-with-Santa/2145555089/.
World of Illumination Reindeer RoadWorld of Illumination Reindeer Road is open now through Jan. 1 at Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N in Marietta.
Participants can whiz through mountainous terrain, traverse glacial peaks, explore the northern ice caves and make their way through the northern forests to Santa’s Workshop — the world’s largest animated toy shop. With two milllion animated lights and synchronized musical experiences, this mile long journey is open seven days a week, rain or shine.
For more information, visit https://www.worldofillumination.com/marietta-georgia.
Nov. 23Workshop WednesdaysNov. 23, 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 will be Workshop Wednesdays at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
Visit the mall’s website for specific hours. Children visiting Santa will be able to enjoy coloring and activity sheets after their holiday photos and will receive a special take-home craft. Reservations are encouraged but not required and can be made at https://holidaydreamphotos.com/reserve-your-visit-1.
Nov. 24 The 33rd Annual Lights of LIFE
The 33rd Annual Lights of LIFE begins on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 31 on the campus of Life University.
The Lights of LIFE is a holiday light show that showcases more than one million LED bulbs. The event costs $10 per car or $20 per bus.
The display opens at dark every night and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Families are encouraged to come during the week to avoid the busier weekend traffic. Many times, those working the display will stay open later to accommodate large lines, especially during the weekends.
Also offered at the event are pony rides, a train ride, petting zoo and a concession stand.
For more information, visit life.edu.
Nov. 25
Santa at The Battery Atlanta
From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, Santa will greet local children in the Community Corner, presented by Truist, at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa, postage not required, at his official Atlanta outpost. This free opportunity allows parents and guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can be a contactless experience. The Community Corner will also house the Holiday Market, featuring a shoppable collection of Atlanta-area diverse-owned small businesses. Additional activities include photo ops, giveaways, a free gift wrap station and other family-friendly activities.
For more information, visit www.batteryatl.com.
GMDT Presents The Nutcracker
The Georgia Metro Dance Theatre will have six shows of The Nutcracker at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
The show dates are Nov. 25-26 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 1 and 5 p.m.
For more information, call 770-906-8289 or visit https://www.georgiametrodance.org/.
Dave Koz & Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour 2022
The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have Dave Koz & Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour 2022 on Nov. 25.
Participants can join Dave Koz and Friends with special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui, and Rebecca Jade for a special holiday treat. In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/dave-koz-friends-christmas-tour-2022.
Nov. 26 The Battery Atlanta Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Battery Atlanta will kick off the holiday festivities on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. with the Tree Lighting ceremony, presented by Wellstar, at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The event will include entertainment from A-Town A-List. Mark Owens and Atlanta Braves’ mascot Blooper will watch the skies to help track Santa as he comes closer to The Battery Atlanta. Following the festivities, families may cuddle up on the green to watch the fifth film in the Xfinity Movie Series, The Grinch, on the plaza screen.
For more information, visit www.batteryatl.com.
Nov. 27
Pet Photos with SantaNov. 27 and Dec. 4 from 6 to 8p.m. will be Pet Photos with Santa at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
Pet parents to bring their four-legged friends to celebrate the Howl-idays with a photo opportunity with Santa Claus. Advance reservations are encouraged and can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-photo-night-with-santa-1-of-3-tickets-452984156807. No exotic animals are allowed. Guests are asked to enter through the main entrance between Belk & JCPenney.
Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, will have photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a life-size snow globe every Wednesday from Nov. 30 up to Christmas from 5 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 28 Letters to Santa in Smyrna
Planning to write a letter to Santa?
Visit the Youth Services’ letter writing station at the Smyrna Public Library for the Letters to Santa event from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. They will supply paper, markers, pencils, and stickers to decorate your letter. Then, pop your letter in the library’s Express Mail Box with direct routes to the North Pole.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/smyrna-public-library.
Nov. 29 Coming Home for the Holidays
The Smyrna Market Village will have the Coming Home for the Holidays event on Nov. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m.
It will include the annual Christmas tree lighting, entertainment by local school and church choirs, a parade and pictures with Santa.
Nov. 30S
anta Stops By Smyrna
What could be more magical than Santa coming to your home? Have Santa stop by and visit one’s family at their front door or porch.
Santa will spend time with one’s family for approximately 10 minutes.
This event is open to City of Smyrna residents only. Registration is $40 per family. Register at https://bit.ly/3txwLca.
Santa visits are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15 between 5 and 9 p.m.
Dec. 1 Letters to Santa
Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Letters to Santa on Dec. 1 at 4 and 5 p.m.
Secure the biggest wishes on one’s list by writing a letter and hand-delivering it to Santa himself. Tickets are $15 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Tinsel Tavern
Live! at the Battery, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 610 in the Cumberland area, will have Tinsel Tavern, a holiday themed pop-up bar, open from Dec. 1—24.
Tinsel Tavern will feature an explosion of tisel and twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails and tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments and themed nights — including Silent Night Disco, Boozy Cookie Class, Ugly Sweater Parties and Family Fun Days.
For more information, visit https://liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/eat-and-drink/tinsel-tavern.
SCAA Christmas House Arts & Crafts Show & Market
The South Cobb Arts Alliance will have its 2022 SCAA Christmas House Arts & Crafts Juried Show & Market with community activities and crafts, plus the Christmas House Tea Room from Dec. 1-5 at the Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta Road in Powder Springs.
Christmas House is a juried holiday show of local arts and crafts, and fine art from local artists.
Special events for the family and community begin each day with the special Tea Room fare, featuring Mrs. Edwards Bakery. Community activities will include breakfast with Santa, a storytelling and crafting project by local author Joanne Telcide-Bryant, plus a variety of entertainment including square dancers, Artz for the Harp, Thomas Academy of Dance, the Choruses of Powder Springs Elementary and Garret Middle School.
The Christmas House Tea Room will be open at 10 a.m. daily for guests to enjoy a fresh scone and tea for breakfast. Starting at noon, lunch continues with the Tea Room service ending one hour prior to the daily market’s closing time. Mrs. Edwards Bakery will also have her famous coconut cake and tea cakes for dessert. Tea Room reservations are suggested for parties of four or more.
For more information, visit https://southcobbarts.org/events/37th-christmas-house-arts-and-crafts-show-market/.
Marietta’s Christmas Tree Lighting & Santa on the Square
The City of Marietta’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting returns Dec. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
Kick off this holiday season with Santa’s arrival to the Square, performances by local schools and churches and an ugly holiday sweater walking parade.
The fun begins at 4 p.m. with performances and Santa letter writing stations throughout the night. The ugly sweater walking parade will begin at 4:45 p.m., followed by Santa’s arrival at 5:15 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with a special Festival of Trees announcement right after.
For more information, call 770-794-5606 or visit https://www.mariettaga.gov/208/Christmas-Tree-Lighting-Santa-on-the-Squ
Vinings Jubilee Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
The annual Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting will be Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Vinings Jubilee, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings.
This free event includes classic Christmas carols performed by singing elves, Whitefield Academy Jazz band and the Campbell Middle School Chorus, as well as train rides, ornament decorating, face painting, the lighting of the beautiful Christmas tree and photos with Santa Claus.
For more information, visit viningsjubilee.com.
Dec. 2 Santa’s Arrival in Acworth
The City of Acworth, along with their partner NorthStar Church, will host Santa’s Arrival.
Santa arrives in downtown Acworth on Center Street on Dec. 2. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff the holiday season.
Participants can bring the family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read “The Night Before Christmas” and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry’s.
Participants a can enjoy pictures with Mr. Claus, eating candy canes with all his elves and filling the streets with the holiday spirit. Pictures with Santa are free each year and begin at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so please plan on bringing a camera to capture the special moment.
Powder Springs Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
The City of Powder Springs will have a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Dec. 2.
The parade will be 6:30 p.m. along Marietta Street to Downtown. The tree lighting will be 7:30 p.m., immediately following the parade, at Thurman Springs Park.
There will be complimentary cocoa, cookies and photos with Santa.
Storytime with Santa
Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Storytime with Santa is Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 4 and 5 p.m.
Gather around for holiday stories read by Santa inside Pottery Barn. Write wish lists, create special crafts, and bring a camera for festive photo opportunities. This event is recommended for children ages 3-7. Tickets are $12 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market
The Smyrna Handmade Holiday Market is Dec. 2-4 at Brawner Hall and the Reed House.
There will be over 40 local vendors selling handmade products. The full list of vendors will be announced on Nov. 21 on the Smyrna Handmade Markets Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/smyrnahandmademarket/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/smyrnahandmademarket/?hl=en.
The schedule will be Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Apple Annie Arts & Crafts Show
The Apple Annie Arts & Crafts Show returns for the 41st show on Dec. 2-3 at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road in Marietta.
Hours are Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will feature creations from over nearly 100 artisans. With the opening of St. Ann’s new Parish Life Center, the entire show is on one level.
Admission is $5 per person and is valid for two shopping days, with proceeds going to local charities. No strollers are allowed at the show.
Due to limited parking at St. Ann’s, shoppers should use the free parking shuttle. Park in the lot at St. Peter & St. Paul Church, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road and hop on the bus that will take shoppers to the front entrance of Apple Annie.
For more information, visit @appleanniecraftshow on Facebook.
Dec. 3C
hristmas in Acworth
Santa will return in 2022 to the Depot in downtown Acworth for photos on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Photos are free, but be sure to bring a camera as there will not be a photographer on site.
Kennesaw to have annual Day with Santa parade and festival
The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Dec. 3 with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger.
Santa’s arrival begins at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3 to 7 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m.
The parade route will start at Adams Park; leaving from Park Drive, right on Main Street heading south, right on Watts Drive and right on Park Drive back into Adams Park. Road closures are as follows: Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
Selfies with holiday characters
Guests at The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, can take selfies with their favorite holiday characters as they stroll the Avenue.
The schedule is Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Nutcracker & Girl Elf on the Shelf, Dec. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Jovi & Buddy the Elf and Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. with The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who.
GSO annual Holiday Pops concert
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 3 at 3 and 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.
The Holiday Pops concert will feature appearances from the GSO Chorus, Marietta-native Kayce Denise and Santa.
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 72nd season has more performances and seating options than ever before. With nine concerts and 17 performances, there is something for everyone, including matinee options.
For more information or to get tickets, email info@georgiasymphony.org or call 770-615-2908.
The Marietta Pilgrimage, a Christmas Home Tour
The 36th annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour will be Dec. 3-4.
This year, participants can get a glimpse inside five private homes located in the Whitlock Avenue Historic District in Marietta. Each home has been restored and will be decorated for the holiday season.
The Marietta Welcome Center and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society organize this annual tour, which has been featured in Southern Living and named a Top 100 Event in North America.
For more information, visit http://www.mariettapilgrimage.com/.
Reindeer Scavenger Hunt
The Reindeer Scavenger Hunt in Powder Springs will be Dec. 3 through Jan. 5.
Participants can take a journey throughout Powder Springs to find all their favorite reindeer.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/839/Christmas-Holiday-Ventures.
Breakfast with Santa
The Kennesaw-Acworth Optimist Club in partnership with Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is hosting an “all-you-care-to-eat” breakfast on Dec. 3 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
The breakfast will be complete with pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and table-to-table visits with the jolly old elf himself. Two seating options are available: 8 to 9:15 a.m. and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Advance tickets are only $6 per person. Children two years of age and under do not need a ticket. However, they must sit on an adult’s lap.
Tickets for the 8 a.m. seating are available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIyNTAzMjM=.
Tickets for teh 10 a.m. seating are available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIyNTAzMjQ=.
9th Annual Run The Lights of LIFE
Start or continue the holiday tradition of Run the Lights of Life on Dec. 3 at Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta.
There are only have 800 registration spots available and this race sells out quickly. The 5K run starts at 4:30 p.m. and takes in the campus of Life University during their annual holiday light show. As the run progresses, the sun will go down and the lights will come on. After the run, participants can stay and enjoy the holiday festivities, with caroling, s’mores and hot cocoa, free photography, music, and free entry into the Lights of Life.
Participants should be sure to dress in holiday gear to win cool prizes and enjoy the mix of holiday music. All finishers will receive a 5K finisher medal that can double as a holiday ornament to commemorate the season.
For more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/62718/the-9th-annual-run-the-lights-of-life-5k.
KSU Holiday Concert
Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will present the popular Holiday Concert on Dec. 3 at 2 and 8 p.m.
The concert will be held at KSU’s Bailey Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way in Kennesaw.
For more information, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/concerts-and-events/music.php?page=4.
Storybook Trail on the Wildhorse
Participants can take their family on a fun-filled adventure down the Wildhorse Trail from Dec. 3 to Jan. 5.
Renegade Reindeer is an original story written specially for this event. Did you know that event Reindeer need a vacation sometimes? This year Santa’s Reindeer are running loose in the City of Powder Springs.
Participants will start at the trailhead in the Lancer Subdivision and travel down the trail toward Hopkins Road. After completing the trail be sure to stop by The Book Worm Bookstore in downtown Powder Springs to pick up a special prize bag.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/839/Christmas-Holiday-Ventures.
Winter at the Market
Still Family Farm, 5682 Macland Road in Powder Springs, will have the second annual outdoor Winter at the Market on Dec. 3-4.
Participants can get some holiday shopping done with gifts and handmade items created by local vendors and crafters. Admission and parking are both free.
There will also be pictures with Santa and holiday-designed photo opportunities. Participants should bring their own camera or photographer and capture photos at the old red Ford truck, red tractors and various vignettes around the venue decorated for the holidays.
Concessions will include hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies.
For more information, visit https://www.stillfamilyfarm.com/wintermarket.
Holiday Ornament Workshop
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta, will have a Holiday Ornament Workshop on Dec. 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
Participants can play with clay using cookie cutters, texture stamps and imagination to make ornaments. Ceramics artist Sheila Dow will have lots of ideas and examples on hand to inspire creations.
Ornaments will stay at MCMA to dry and then get fired in the kiln. They will make sure they’re ready for pickup before Dec. 16. Participants can decorate their fired ornaments at home with watercolors, acrylic paint, markers or whatever materials they want to use.
Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Please also keep the child-adult ratio of the group reasonable for the age and abilities of young artists. Toddlers are welcome, but children ages 4-plus will get the most out of this activity.
All supplies are included in the cost of the workshop.
For more information, call 770-528-1444 or visit https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org/product/holiday-ornament-workshop/.
Dec. 4
Christmas Carolers at The Avenue West Cobb
The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, will have local Christmas carolers perform on Dec. 4 from 2 to 5 p.m., Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Santa Cares Day
Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE in the Cumberland area, will have Santa Cares Day on Dec. 4 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Participants can enjoy time with Santa before the mall opens. The day provides children within all spectrums of special needs and their families an opportunity to take photos and make fun memories with Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are recommended.
For more information, visit https://www.cumberlandmall.com/en/events/santa-cares-day-41066.html.
Holiday Lights Celebration
East Cobb’s annual Holiday Lights Celebration will be Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.
There will be live music, outdoor fun, a tree lighting and a visit from Santa.
For more information, visit https://www.eastcobbpark.org/calendar/category/east-cobb-park/.
Dec. 5
Pictures with Santa Norman
Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE in the Cumberland area, will have Pictures with Santa Norman from Dec. 5-20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Participants can capture magical moments with Santa Norman.
For more information, visit https://www.cumberlandmall.com/en/events/pictures-with-santa-norman-41424.html.
Dec. 8
Christmas Crafts with Santa
Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Christmas Crafts with Santa will be Dec. 8 at 4 and 5 p.m.
Experience a guided painting class and create a custom work of art alongside Santa while enjoying sweet treats and special visits. Tickets are $15 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Dec. 9
2022 Christmas at Piedmont Arts & Crafts Show
The Christmas at Piedmont Arts & Crafts Show, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Dec. 9-10 at Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta.
There will be lots of unique arts and crafts exhibitors from all over the Southeast that have crafted, arranged, painted or built all the products themselves. A sample of products to be sold is jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, apparel and unique one of a kind gift items.
The event will also have festival food, local entertainment, free rides on the 50-foot Snow Tube ride on Dec. 9 and a free Petting Zoo on Dec. 10. All weekend there will be free photos with Santa, free children’s activities, roasting marshmallows and smores.
The LGE Local Entertainment Stage will feature over 44 local school chorus groups signing holiday tunes. Local dance groups will also perform.
Admission and parking is free. There will be free parking and a free courtesy shuttle from JJ Daniell Middle School and the Old Time Pottery Parking lots.
For more information, call 770-423-1330 or email laura@jrmmanagement.com or www.piedmonthchurch.tv.
A Christmas Tradition
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have A Christmas Tradition on Dec. 9-22. This hometown favorite holiday revue features costumed singers and dancers performing both traditional and funky Christmas favorites.
Shop With a Hero is Dec. 9
Shop With a Hero will be Dec. 9.
For over 18 years, the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, sponsors, citizens and first responders have made it possible for over 1,000 children to shop with a hero.
For more information about the event or to donate, visit https://smyrnapsf.org/shopwithahero.
Smyrna Ornament Decorating Workshop is Dec. 9
The Smyrna Parks and Recreation will host an Ornament Decorating Workshop on Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Tulip Room at the Smyrna Community Center.
Cost is $10 per person. Each participant will receive an ornament to decorate along with holiday refreshments.
To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog.
“Mixed Nuts” A Holiday Variety Show
The Lyric Studio Theatre, 12 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have “Mixed Nuts” A Holiday Variety Show from Dec. 9-18.
There will be singing, dancing, laughs and participants can enjoy a glass of wine with their friends.
For more information, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/.
Dec. 10
Breakfast with the Grinch
The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Dec. 10 at the Acworth Community Center.
Participants can enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits with each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join us as we create Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts.
Space is limited. Participants must register each family member attending breakfast.
All Aboard for Holiday Fun
On Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event.
The event will feature activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission. There will be a screening of The Polar Express at 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The 11:15 a.m. showing will conclude with the arrival of Rockin’ Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who will be on-site and available for pictures in front of the The General locomotive from 1 to 4 p.m. The Golden Bells of Atlanta will perform at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Additional activities include letters to Santa, leather Christmas ornament stamping, printing Christmas cards with the Red Onion Printing Press, an interactive model train layout from the North Georgia Tinplate Trackers and children’s crafts.
A train conductor will also be on-site to punch children’s tickets with an authentic ticket punch. Tickets will be provided to children with admission. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.
For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.
Sweets with Santa
The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta, will host Sweets with Santa on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The free event will include pictures with Santa, a trackless train, a balloon artist and sweets. There will also be some special pups on site and available for adoption.
Pets are also welcome and there will be refreshments for them. All pets must be up to date on vaccinations and must be friendly around other animals, people and children.
For more information and to RSVP, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com.
Georgia Festival of Vendors
The Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, will have Georgia Festival of Vendors on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants can shop for Christmas gifts from wreaths, clothing, makeup, home decor, treats, toys and support local small businesses during the holiday season. There will also be giveaways, prizes and swag bags. Shoppers can also drop off a new toy in for “Toys For Tots.”
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/events/georgia-festival-vendors.
Sleighbells on the Square 5K
Race through Marietta Square in one’s best festive holiday attire for the 21st annual Sleighbells on the Square 5K on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.
Participants can choose between the 5K, 1K and Tot Trot for kids. This is a Peachtree Qualifying Race and USATF certified, sponsored by Cobb County Bar Association.
For more information, visit https://www.active.com/orgs/cobb-county-bar-associaton?fbclid=IwAR0ufa9qSjD7_2Imzo83s0BDwil37WXqgiHUNuI9qD9Mv5L009E_bndyDnQ&int=.
Snowman Saturday
The Smyrna Library, 100 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna, will have Snowman Saturday on Dec. 10.
Participants can wear their Christmas jammies and bring a cozy blanket to join the City of Smyrna for a Snowman double-bill at the library. Children ages 3-7 can watch The Snowman, run time 26 minutes, and The Snowman and The Snowdog, run time 24 minutes, with a snowman craft intermission. There will even be a special snowman movie snack or participants can bring their own snack.
When registering, please include the total number of family members that plan to attend.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22329/953?curdate=12-17-2022&curm=12&cury=2022.
Dec. 11
Sweet Moments with Santa
Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to noon will be Sweet Moments with Santa at Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
Children with special needs can have a sensory modified environment to spend time with Santa Claus. Photo packages are available with a range of pricing options. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweet-moments-with-santa-formerly-caring-santa-1-of-2-tickets-453006413377.
Dec. 13
3 Redneck Tenors Christmas
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the 3 Redneck Tenors Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
These real life Broadway and Opera stars are ready to rock the holidays with classic, pop and deep-fried fest of musical delights.
Dec. 14
Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade
On Dec. 14 starting at 6 p.m., participants can join Acworth for its second annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade.
The event is free, but registration is required to join the parade line-up. The parade has a downtown route zooming through neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer.
Christmas Concert at The Avenue West Cobb
The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, will have a special Christmas Concert featuring performers from Atlanta Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Dec. 15
Canvases + Cocoa
Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Canvases + Cocoa on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The event is for ages 21 and up. Sip on spiked hot cocoa while painting a festive masterpiece, guided by a local artist. Tickets are $15 per person and include all supplies.
Elf
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have a screening of Elf, rated PG, on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.
Papa Elf tells the story of his adopted human son Buddy whom he raised from an infant when the little guy inadvertently crawled into Santa’s toy sack and ended up at the North Pole.
Dec. 17
Smyrna Wonderous Winter Cleanup
Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s Wonderous Winter Cleanup will be Dec. 17.
For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/community-cleanups/.
Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Special
The Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area, will have Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Special on Dec. 17.
The Yacht Rock Revue is everything the late ’70s and early ’80s should’ve been: massive sing-along soft rock hits, tight bell-bottom jeans, polyester shirts, vocal harmonies, sunglasses at night and breezy dancing.
For more information, visit http://www.cocacolaroxy.com/.
Elf
The Smyrna Public Library will have a drive-in style movie with a holiday car decorating contest on Dec. 17.
The library will screen Elf and there will be a hot chocolate and apple cider station for participants. Cost is $10 per group.
To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog.
Dashing Through the Square 5K
Dash through historic Marietta Square for a holiday 5K walk or run on Dec. 17.
Dashing Through the Square is a Peachtree Qualifying Race featuring electronic chip timing to ensure accuaracy for runners. This family friendly race will take one past historic homes and the shops that line Marietta Square.
Proceeds from this event will support youth enrichment programs and other community initiatives benefitting Cobb County. The race is sponsored by The PEARL Foundation Inc. in collaboration with the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
For more information, visit https://visitmariettaga.com/events?imgoing-event=dashing-through-the-square-5k-631108768236ae35de621ba1.
Pop-In for Family Fun: Holiday Crafts
The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have a Pop-In for Family Fun: Holiday Crafts on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The monthly Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. This month will be crafts and activities geared towards the Natural Wonders theme.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/.
Red Hare Ugly Holiday Sweater Party
Red Hare Brewing Company, 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard in Marietta, will have Red Hare Ugly Holiday Sweater Party on Dec. 17.
There will be live music by Anna Schinholster from 2 to 4 p.m., Jorge Rodriguez from 4 to 6 p.m. and Nocturnal Animals from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be specialty cocktails and limited small beers. Show up at 6 p.m. with an ugly sweater or holiday cheer outfit for a chance to win a Red Hare gift card.
Tickets include a first beer, a commemorative pint glass while supplies last and a donation to Toys for Tots. There will also be food vendors on site.
For more information, visit https://www.redharebrewing.com/event/ugly-holiday-sweater-party/.
The Secret Garden
The Atlanta Lyric Theatre is collaborating with the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, to produce a musical adapted from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel “The Secret Garden” from Dec. 17-18.
This classic of children’s literature is reimagined as a musical by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of “Night Mother.” Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son, Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden’s tale of forgiveness and renewal.
For more information, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/shows/the-secret-garden/.
Dec. 18
Winter Holidays Craft Pop-Up is Dec. 18
The Smyrna Museum will host a Winter Holidays Craft Pop-Up on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will introduce kids to the various holidays from many cultures that are celebrated in winter. Kids will have their choice of making a craft related to holidays from around the world like Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa, Bodhi Day, Winter Solstice and others. This event is suitable for ages 3 and up.
For more information, please contact Museum Manager Jennie Eldredge at jeldredge@smyrnaga.gov.
Menorah Lighting at Avenue East Cobb
Chabad of Cobb and Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony on Dec. 18.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with family-friendly activities and Chanukah treats. There will be a Gelt Drop, featuring friends from the Cobb County Fire Department. Participants can collect all the chocolate gelt they can get as it rains down from the top of the fire truck’s lift.
For more information, visit https://avenueeastcobb.com/events/menorah-lighting-at-avenue-east-cobb/.
Dec. 20
Menorah Lighting Ceremony
The City of Acworth in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw will hold its annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 20 at Logan Farm Park with a reception to follow at the Acworth Community Center.
The eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the Jewish Maccabees’ military victory over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago.
During Chanukah, Jews across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days out of a single-days-worth of oil found in the Temple. One Chanukah candle is lit the first night, and an additional candle is lit each successive night. The holiday is a celebration of religious freedom and hope.
It’s a Wonderful Life
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., 2:30, 6 and 9:15 p.m.
Take a break from last minute holiday shopping and remember the importance of family and compassion with this heartwarming holiday tradition. Fuzzy pajamas are encouraged and popcorn and drinks will be served.
Dec. 22
Milk + Cookies
Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Milk + Cookies on Dec. 22 at 4 and 5 p.m.
Enjoy jolly Old Saint Nick’s favorite holiday treat while spending quality time with him and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $15 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Dec. 23
Strand Ole Opry: Country Christmas
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have Strand Ole Opry: Country Christmas on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.
Following in the footsteps of great Southern tradition, Opry’s backporch style sing features a live band, local singers and storytelling.
