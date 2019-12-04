The William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, will have a Christmas Candlelight Night on Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Visitors to the antebellum home can enjoy traditional 1850s Christmas decorations, cooking demonstrations, live music, hot cider and cookies, and a visit from Santa. Visitors should bring their camera to have their picture taken with Santa.
This special program is included in the cost of regular museum admission.
For more information, visit https://www.roothousemuseum.com.
