The 2019 Christmas at Piedmont Church Arts & Crafts Show presented by Superior Plumbing will offer a festive celebration Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. There will be unique arts and crafts exhibitors from across the Southeast. Handmade products to be sold include jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, apparel and one-of-a-kind gift items.
Festival food will be available at the event, as well as local entertainment, free rides on the 50-foot Snow Tube ride presented by C&S Paving on Friday and a free petting zoo on Saturday. All weekend, there will be free children’s activities, marshmallow roasting, s’mores and more.
Families can visit with Santa on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Photos with Santa will be available for free. Children’s activities will include a giant slide, Euro-Quad Bungy, obstacle course, bounces and more.
Local entertainment will take place on the LGE Community Credit Union Stage, featuring performances by local school chorus groups and dance teams.
The 2019 Christmas at Piedmont Church Arts & Crafts Show invites the public to enjoy family fun and finish up their Christmas shopping.
Piedmont Church is at 570 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, 30066. Event hours will be Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. A free courtesy shuttle will also be available from JJ Danniell Middle School and Old Time Pottery Parking lots. For more information, call 770-423-1330 or visit www.piedmonthchurch.tv.
