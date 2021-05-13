Cobb Senior Services announced that their inaugural CHOPPED Cobb competition will be May 20 at 5 p.m.
The Cajun cuisine cook-off event will be broadcast live on YouTube.com/CobbCountyGovt and Facebook.com/CobbSeniors. The menu will feature gumbo and crawfish etouffee.
The challengers will be District Attorney Flynn Brody, District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson and Public Services Agency Director William Tanks. The judges will be Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi and Internal Audit Director Latona Thomas. The celebrity judge will be Chef Henry Chandler, owner of Henry's Louisiana Grill.
