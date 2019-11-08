For the first time, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves will take center stage at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in a live musical debuting this holiday season.
To celebrate the event, The Elf on the Shelf has teamed up with Chicken Salad Chick to offer a Kids Eat Free Night on Nov. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Families are invited to visit Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Marietta, Kennesaw and Vinings for an evening of elf-approved seasonal activities. Each eatery will also be giving away one family four-pack of tickets to the musical, which is set to play a limited, two-show engagement at CEPAC on Nov. 23.
The restaurant locations are:
- Chicken Salad Chick Alpharetta, 970 North Point Drive, B190 in Alpharetta.
- Chicken Salad Chick Buckhead, 4365 Roswell Road NE in Atlanta.
- Chicken Salad Chick East Cobb, Providence Square, 4101 Roswell Road, Suite 811 in Marietta.
- Chicken Salad Chick Kennesaw, Town Center Plaza, 425 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Suite 1010 in Kennesaw.
- Chicken Salad Chick Roswell, Roswell Corners, 1105 Woodstock Road, Suite 110 in Roswell.
- Chicken Salad Chick Vinings, The Station at Vinings Shopping Center, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Suite 310 in Atlanta.
For more information, visit elfontheshelfmusical.com.
