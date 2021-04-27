The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation honored student scholarship recipients with an awards presentation held April 23 at the North Metro Campus in Acworth.
Socially distanced award presentations were staggared throughout the morning out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scholarships awards ranged from $500 to $2,500, with the total value of the scholarships valued at $110,300, according to Chattahoochee Tech Advancement Coordinator Amanda Henderson.
Scholarship winners competed against hundreds of student applicants through the college. The college’s Board of Trustees scored the recipients, and then the top applicants were matched with the appropriate scholarship. In addition to meeting the special criteria for certain scholarships, applicants must meet specific GPA requirements, demonstrate financial need and be enrolled for a certain number of credit hours.
For a complete list of the 2020-2021 scholarships and award recipients, visit www.chattahoocheetech.edu/chattahoochee-tech-foundation-presents-student-scholarships-valued-at-110300/.
