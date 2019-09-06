Chattahoochee Tech Foundation's popular Reverse Raffle annual fundraiser will be Oct. 10 at the Chattahoochee Tech North Metro Campus in Acworth.
“The Reverse Raffle has proven to be such a fun community event that the tickets sell out fast,” said Susan Stephens, Chattahoochee Tech Foundation secretary and Reverse Raffle Committee chair. “Our goal is to net $50,000 at this year’s event, with all proceeds dedicated to helping students in need at Chattahoochee Tech. Unlike a typical raffle, the purchaser of the last ticket drawn wins the grand prize at the Reverse Raffle, so the excitement builds throughout the evening. Along with the $5,000 grand prize, this year’s event also features door prizes and a silent auction, plus music and great food.”
Thanks to the generosity of its donors, the Foundation is able to provide a significant amount of help to Chattahoochee Tech students throughout the year, according to Stephens.
In fiscal year 2019, the Foundation awarded $92,000 in scholarship funds to well-deserving students, issued $8,000 in emergency grant funds to students at risk of not continuing their education due to unexpected financial dilemmas, and provided $4,600 in textbooks, bus passes and temporary housing to students in need.
Tickets to the Reverse Raffle are $100 each and include dinner as well as a chance for the $5,000 grand prize. Sponsorships also are available, which include additional raffle tickets, logo promotion and sponsor recognition at the event.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu/ReverseRaffle.
