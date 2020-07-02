The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which is partially located in Cobb County, is reminding visitors of the important role they play in safe and memorable visits to the park this Fourth of July.
This year, in addition to water safety precautions, visitors are reminded to follow CDC guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.
The park also issued the following tips:
- Visit www.nps.gov/chat for current park conditions, including Chattahoochee River waterflow, availability of restrooms and other facilities. Make a plan, follow the 10 Essentials, and if you are sick, stay home.
- Follow the state and county orders governing the open status of the area you are considering visiting.
- Recreate with the people in your household. Give others plenty of room at a boat launch or in a parking lot. Follow the CDC social distancing guidelines for staying six feet away from others. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth if you’re near others.
- Postpone challenging hikes or trying new activities while first responders, parks and communities continue to concentrate on responding to the pandemic. If you brought it, take it with you. Follow Leave No Trace principles.
- Be an active part of making the nation’s parks and public lands safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.
