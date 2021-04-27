The Senior Wellness Center in Marietta will have a walk at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area on May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Seniors can meet at the Akers Mill Access Point in Vinings for an outdoor walk on a paved trail. A map and directions will be sent to seniors a few days prior to the event.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.