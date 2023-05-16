Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area announced the reopening of the Whitewater entrance of East Palisades and the Powers Island step-down ramp at Cochran Shoals.
The Whitewater entrance of East Palisades will open on May 17. The Park closed the entrance road leading to Whitewater parking lot in January due to safety concerns caused by erosion. Storm damage undercut the road and the Park closed the entrance for vehicular access but kept hiking trails open.
The road is now temporarily repaired to provide access while the Park discusses long-term options for the site. Please be aware that safety concerns and resource damage may close the entrance again. Whitewater is one of the most popular entrances to the national park and visitation last year included almost 43,000 vehicles.
The project to repair the step-down ramp at Powers Island is also complete just in time for summer, reopening by Memorial Day. The new river access for tubers, rafters and boaters was funded using park entrance fees. Nantahala Outdoor Company, the Park's concessionaire will begin rentals, with full-time operations starting Memorial Day weekend.
While the parking lot and trails offer easy access to the Chattahoochee River, all laws and park rules apply, including the requirement that all pets remain on a leash. Parking must be in designated areas and if the lot is full, visitors should consider visiting a different unit. Illegal parking blocks access for emergency vehicles and is subject to a citation.
Designated as a unit of the National Park System in 1978, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area preserves and protects the natural and cultural resources of the 48-mile Chattahoochee River corridor from Buford Dam to Peachtree Creek. The park annually welcomes over 3,000,000 visitors.
