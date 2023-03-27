The Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, will have its Annual Spring Native Plant Sale. Participants can discover over 100 varieties of plants that will help their garden attract butterflies, pollinators, birds and more.
The Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, will have its Annual Spring Native Plant Sale.
CNC members have early access to their favorite plants March 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. The sale opens to the public on March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular CNC business hours. The sale will continue on April 1, 7, and 8.
Participants can discover over 100 varieties of plants that will help their garden attract butterflies, pollinators, birds and more. For the gourmet gardener, herb and veggie seedlings are available for that fresh Farm to Table feel.
Horticulturists and local experts will be on-site to help participants build a plant community to fit their landscape by selecting a combination of native plants that thrive in the same conditions, including plants for rock gardens, sunny borders, water-wise landscapes, shade, dry shade and a garden’s wetter and wilder areas. Many of these native plants do well in containers also. Those plants resistant to deer and rabbits will be marked on their information cards.
Why buy native plants? They significantly impact the environment and help sustain a healthy ecosystem while promoting biodiversity.
Why buy from CNC? Many of the plants in the sale are grown on CNC’s campus, meaning that these plants are “clean” and have not been exposed to pesticides or herbicides. Since they haven’t been shipped from other locations, there is a low risk of pests and zero carbon footprint from travel. They have already been acclimated to the area and will have a higher chance of thriving in one's garden.
As a steward of nature, the CNC proudly houses over 600 native plants found throughout all three geographic regions of Georgia and fosters the restoration of several plant species, seen in its three-acre gardens.
