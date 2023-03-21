The Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell has engaged Atlanta muralist Thomas Turner to create a unique mural masterpiece at the Center.
The mural will cascade down a multi-tier hillside staircase in the heart of the 127-acre campus and will serve as a backdrop for events hosted at the Center’s Ben Brady Lakeside Pavilion.
This original, progressive masterpiece will tell a story and welcome visitors to embrace Turner’s fantastical universe and surrealist lens of the natural world. The mural will be purpose-built to serve as an iconic landmark and celebration of CNC’s history, ecosystem of local flora and fauna, and its native habitats and riverways while reflecting a cultural representation of the Center’s values and ethos.
He will work on-site at CNC for several days to bring the mural to life. He is scheduled to begin the mural on March 27. During the installation, within CNC operation hours, visitors are encouraged to stop by to meet Turner and enjoy the process. The proposed timeline for completion of the installation will be in mid-April.
The public is invited to attend the grand reveal at CNC’s Community Day on April 23 from noon to 4 p.m.
The Community Day, which closely coincides with Earth Day, will include the grand reveal of the mural, photo opportunities, guided hikes and live animal encounters. It will also celebrate one year of CNC’s new River Boardwalk Trail. The event is free, but reservations are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.