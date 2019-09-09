Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance will host Charlotte Ballet from Sept. 27-28 as they present “Redbird" and "Walking Mad.”
The events will be 8 p.m. at the KSU Dance Theater on the Kennesaw State University Marietta campus.
Choreographer Myles Thatcher’s “Redbird” is an abstract piece that echoes the choreographer’s struggle with grief and loss. Choreographer Johan Inger’s “Walking Mad” showcases beauty, energy and athleticism.
A world-class repertory dance ensemble based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Charlotte Ballet performs classic, contemporary and cutting-edge dance.
Under the artistic direction of Hope Muir, Charlotte Ballet has received national recognition for their cutting-edge classical and contemporary repertory featuring the choreography of artists from around the world. Even though they recognize the global opportunities, they also know the importance of serving their neighbors. They seek to make dance accessible to all communities, so they offer dedicated programs for youth, adults, seniors, and audience members with special needs.
Charlotte Ballet is presented as part of the ArtsKSU Professional Series.
ArtsKSU hosts world-renowned performers and artists across all four academic units, enriching the arts ecology of metro Atlanta. New this year are free special lectures featuring research in the arts. ArtsKSU also reflects the College of the Arts’ commitment to expose KSU students to working artists and best practices in the arts as they observe the work of the various visiting artists or attend masterclasses with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.