Last week, the Cobb Community Foundation staff announced that it awarded an additional $63,750 in charitable grants from the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund to organizations supporting families and individuals in critical need of food and support.
CCF’s network of Corporate Community Champions seeded the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund and additional contributions and pledges have brought the total amount raised to $213,000. One commitment was $30,000 contributed by United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
Cobb Community Foundation, Cobb Collaborative and United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region partnered in the selection of grant recipients, leveraging their resources and collective knowledge to have the greatest impact in the community.
CCF's Community Champions and donors for each grant:
- YMCA of Metro Atlanta received $10,000 to support the work of its three Cobb YMCAs. The grant was made possible by Corporate Community Champion - Genuine Parts Company.
- Marietta City Schools received $10,000 for the MCS Cares Fund to provide financial assistance to Marietta City Schools’ families in need. The grant was made possible by Corporate Community Champion - Renasant Bank and United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
- Cobb Schools Foundation received $10,000 for financial assistance for Cobb County Schools’ families in need. The grant was made possible by United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
- Family Life Restoration Center received $3,750 for the adoption of a new mobile food site. The grant was made possible by individual donors to the Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund and United Way of Greater Atlanta - Northwest Region.
Twelve additional grants awarded last week were made possible by a surprise $30,000 contribution to CCF by the Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, an Atlanta-based private family foundation whose mission is to enhance quality of human life.
Those grants were $1,000 to Acworth UMC Food Pantry, $1,000 to Back Pack Blessings, $1,000 to Chosen Abilities Resource Center Inc., $1,000 to Cobb Vineyard Church, $2,500 to Family Life Restoration Center, $1,000 to First Christian Church of Marietta, $1,000 to Food Security for America, $2,000 to H.O.P.E Family Resource Center, $1,000 to New Beginnings Food Outreach, $7,500 to Reflections of Trinity, $2,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society and $7,500 to Storehouse Ministries.
The Cobb COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to provide charitable grants to nonprofits to help increase access to food, prescriptions and healthcare, childcare and basic needs
For more information, contact Shari Martin at shari@cobbfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.