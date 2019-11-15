Disney brings music, excitement and visual beauty back to the big screen in "Frozen 2." The highly anticipated movie opens Thursday, Nov. 21 in local theaters.
“'Frozen 2' takes place a few years after the initial movie. It is a journey following Elsa. She’s trying to understand where her powers came from and her role in Arendelle,” said Cameron Black, Character Technical Director of 'Frozen 2.'
Black works with multiple production departments to find creative solutions through technology. “I was really privileged. This has been my favorite movie to work on since I got here (to Disney). I got to roll on about two years ago. I got to work on a small team with animation and effects,” said Black. He began his career with Disney in 2015 as a technical animation apprentice on “Moana” and is credited on “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet."
Raised in Boise, Idaho, Black attended Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, where he studied animation. “I started out at Disney as an apprentice. After the apprenticeship was over, I was hired full time. I have always wanted to do animation. I was lucky to get my dream job right out of college,” Black said.
Although the entire "Frozen" cast returns for this film, Black also worked on many of the new characters in the film. “We really got to dive in and explore some of these newer spirit characters that we were developing. I initially rolled on creating rig ideas for Gale, the wind spirit and some simulation tools for Nokk, the water horse,” Black said. “A rig is a control system to give to the animators so that the animators can bring life to the characters. It’s the skeleton of the character.”
Black enjoyed the collaborative environment while making the film. “It was the first time I got to interact with departments outside of the one I started in. Not only was I able to work directly with other departments, I actually got to sit and move into the areas with them. I actually sat with effects and animators and really got to learn how other departments worked,” Black said.
“It was an eye-opening experience. I learned a lot while I was working on this movie like I did not expect to do going in. It was a really great experience,” he said.
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy "Frozen 2." “The movie is very exciting. Disney did a great job not making it feel like it was just catered to a younger audience. It’s really meant for everyone. There’s a piece in there for everyone. It is such a beautiful movie — the sets, the landscapes, the dresses. There is such care taken in everything. I think everybody can appreciate how beautiful it will be,” Black said.
The movie offers something for everyone. “I really think it would be a great experience for a family to go see together. Or if you’re just going because you know the music is going to be great. There’s an awesome story in there. There is really something in it for everyone,” Black said.
