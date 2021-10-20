First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will bring Chaplain Angelika Mitchell to Marietta to help the community honor veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. There will be a full Thanksgiving dinner after worship.
Mitchell is a Whole Health Chaplain at Carl Vinson Veterans Administration Medical Center in Dublin, Ga. A Clinical Chaplain who works with the Empower Veterans Program, she will preach about the spiritual needs of veterans and how a congregation can help.
“What I love about my work is to give hope, to let veterans (and not only veterans) know that they are created by a loving and amazing God who created only amazing people,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell’s grandfather served in World War I. She listened closely to his stories of ills and ailments after the war. It occurred to her that when veterans come back, they often feel that they do not fit well back into society, they struggle with injuries and some feel hopeless.
“My hope and dream,” Mitchell said, “is to help veterans find and remember their own potential, their gifts they have been given by this loving God.”
Many of the founders of First Christian Church (FCC) Marietta were veterans, and they provided a welcoming place for new veterans to get acclimated back home and keep their walk with God. FCC Marietta makes Veteran’s Day a special time of celebrating all veterans who attend. The church passes the word to homeless veterans, who may especially value the Thanksgiving dinner, as well as to veterans whose families want to use this opportunity to honor their heroes.
Chaplain Mitchell says she loves her work, and that she can best fulfill her dream in Whole Health "because in that department, the VA is open to approaches such as mindfulness practice, meditation, guided imagery, visual journaling and ‘healing touch,’ amongst others — besides the regular duties of a chaplain. The results are incredible!”
Mitchell recently published a children’s book, "Blue Eye the Giant," which she says addresses values such as inclusiveness, compassion, and kindness. Besides writing, Mitchell enjoys drawing, playing pickleball, spending time in nature and performing music with others. She plays the German flute, also known as a recorder in the United States.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is located two blocks north of the Cobb County Civic Center, at 569 Frasier St., Marietta, 30060. Wilma Zalabak, D.Min., is senior minister. For more information, call 770-428-3125 or visit fccmarietta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.