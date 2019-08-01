The Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art will have Chalktoberfest on Oct. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Marietta Square.
There will be 86 national and international professional chalk artists, a public chalk competition, a craft beer festival, live music and activities for the whole family at the sixth annual event.
Led by executive director Sally Macaulay, Chalktoberfest has seen exponential growth over the years with over 100,000 attendees in 2018. It has won numerous awards including Festival of the Year by Cobb Life Magazine, the Mayor’s Art Award for the City of Marietta and Event of the Year through Cobb Travel and Tourism.
The event will feature artists from Italy, Serbia, the Ukraine, the Netherlands, Argentina, Mexico and 18 states in the U.S.
Chalktoberfest will have the annual Craft Beer Festival on Oct. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for this portion of the festival are on sale now, starting at $35. Over 125 craft beers and 25 wines will be available for unlimited tasting with purchase of a ticket.
Live music will fill the Square both days featuring bands such as The Riot, Paradocs, Grace Milton, Brother Whitlock, Kelly Taylor & The Make Goods, Carlton Kell, Michael Zaib and Petros.
On Oct. 13 at 11 a.m., will be the Creative Kids Activity Area featuring craft making and face painting for children of all ages. There will also be a community, non-professional Chalk Competition for ages 6 and up with Youth, Teen, School and Adult Divisions. Winners will be announced at 3:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.chalktoberfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.