The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the return of Chalktoberfest on Oct. 9-10 in Marietta Square and The Craft Beer and Wine Festival to be held on Oct. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.
Tickets for the Craft Beer and Wine Festival go on sale Aug. 1. This is a sell-out event, so participants should get their tickets early. Participants can save $10 when buying their ticket online from Aug. 1-31. Tickets, if available, will be $45 at the gate. A ticket gives participants access to unlimited samples of over 120 types of brews and over 25 varieties of wine from Total Wine, and a souvenir cup.
Chalktoberfest will also have live music from local artists and professional chalk artists chalking the streets. All proceeds go to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
For more information, visit Chalktoberfest.com.
