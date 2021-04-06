The Center for Family Resources announced its first annual Parade of Playhouses will be showcased April 19-30 at Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw.
Replacing the organization’s traditional Annual Gala, the event will stand as the main fundraiser of the year. It will also show the CFR Board’s vision of preventing childhood homelessness before it even happens.
The event brings together local design and construction teams to create unique children’s playhouses. Each playhouse will be a one-of-a-kind, fully functional piece of art brought to life by volunteer build teams.
Playhouses will be auctioned and raffled off on May 2. Auction winners can choose to purchase the playhouse for themselves or gift the house to one of the CFR’s nonprofit partners. This year’s nonprofit recipients are Make-A-Wish Georgia, liveSAFE Resources, Sheltering Arms and Calvary Children’s Home.
For more information, visit https://thecfr.org/events/parade-of-playhouses/.
