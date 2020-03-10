The Central Aquatic Center on Fairground Street in Marietta will be temporarily closed through March 29.
Staff are replacing the dehumification, HVAC units and performing routine maintenance in the facility. These changes will improve the ability to maintain air quality in the natatorium and keep a comfortable environment for patrons.
For more information, visit cobbparks.org.
